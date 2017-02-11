Clubs focus on camaraderie, support

The Dalles supports a variety of book groups; some genre-specific, others open ended and eclectic; each distinctive because of member make-up and the time and place they meet.

There are book groups that meet over coffee, at one another’s homes over a meal and wine, or in public places. One thing they all have in common is that camaraderie and support seem to supersede the literature review.

Following are a few local book groups that are open to new members:

Leggs — Meets 5:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month.

No one in this friendly group, formed over 20 years ago, can recall why they named their monthly book group “Leggs.”



“Basically, we are a book club that doesn't focus on the book,” said Carolyn Wood, one of the founding members.

“The group doesn't have a moderator, no one monopolizes the discussion, which is free and open. We are a book club around old friendships.”



Member Debra Jones joked: “Although the group is comprised of old friends, we don't close it to anybody because if they are smart enough they'll leave.”

Leggs’ members usually meet around a meal at a member’s home. Over the years, they have supported each other through illness and deaths. Attrition has reduced the size of the group to between seven and 10 members, all still active in the community.

Originally, the hostess picked the book, but now members volunteer favorites. In the beginning, Leggs’ members would wait for a desired book to be published in paperback, a cheaper means than hardcover.

Electronic books have changed all that and many members now download books more cheaply than purchasing a printed copy.

Bulwer–Lytton Literary Society — Meets 5:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month

Started 30 years ago by a group of five social workers and co-workers, the Bulwer-Lytton Society book group is named for the author immortalized for the line “It was a dark and stormy night.”

It is an eclectic group whose membership has ebbed and flowed over the years. Currently there are about 10 active members who choose a book at the monthly meeting.

Like Leggs, the Bulwer-Lytton Society book group has also grown into a support system beyond meetings.

“We have formed relationships over the decades and trust each other,” said longtime member Mary Ann Pauline.

The Bulwer-Lytton members divides their monthly meetings between local restaurants and each other’s homes and are open to new members.

The Nameless Book Group — Meets 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month.

“We remain nameless to this day,” says Sandy Haechrel, a member of her book group that has met for over 30 years.

A core of eight consistent members with eight others who "come and go" meet monthly at someone's home. Haechrel added, “But in winter and on some other occasions, with most of us now retired, we will do a lunch meeting, or sometimes have a field trip, to a play or movie or a place we're reading about.



“We read all genres, make an effort to have each member have a book choice, and even read our first graphic novel...and we liked it!”

Klindt’s Community Book Club — Meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Sunday of each month.

This evolving book group at the 315 E. Second St. store generally meets for two hours and books are chosen at the meeting.

The Dalles Wasco County Library features three book groups, all convening at the library, 722 Court Street:

Third Thursday Book Group — Meets the third Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m. upstairs in the magazine corner.



This participant-led group reads any genre in fiction and non-fiction.

Mystery Crime Book Group — Meets the fourth Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m.



The group delves into true crime, mystery and suspense.

Pride Book Group — Meets the second Thursday of the month 6:30 p.m.



Focuses on lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and queer literature.

It is open to all adults regardless of sexual orientation. Three sets of titles are currently available. For more information contact Barbara Telfer at 541-296-2815.