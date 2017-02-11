Dufur boys score big win

Coming off a lopsided loss Thursday to Sherman, the Dufur Rangers fought off a sluggish start to defeat Condon-Wheeler by a 74-52 margin Friday in a Big Sky Conference boys’ basketball game played in Fossil.

“We did not play particularly well the first half, but made some adjustments and played well in the second half to pick up a good road victory,” said Dufur coach Ron Townsend.

The No. 10 Rangers (16-3 overall, 11-2 league) inched ahead 29-27 at the half, and ultimately put the Knights away with a 21-7 third-quarter rally to swell the lead to 50-34.

Both teams combined for 42 fourth-quarter points, as Dufur padded its lead after a 24-18 run.

Connor Uhalde scored 24 points, Kolbe Bales notched 15, Tabor McLaughlin had eight and Curtis Crawford finished with seven points.

For Condon-Wheeler (11-11, 6-7), Hunter Winslow hit for 20 points, and Bryce Harrison added 14.