Editorial: Suicide — An uncomfortable topic

Three and one-half years ago, the world of my good friend, Brian Fike, turned upside down with the suicide of Chad, his 22-year-old son.

Before I go any further with this story, I want you to know that Brian, a Marine veteran who is now a captain in the Oregon National Guard, has given me permission to tell his story. He made a commitment after surviving his own tragedy to help other families devastated by this type of loss.

His hope is that these words will bring comfort to three local families who have recently lost loved ones to suicide.

For those of you who recognize Brian’s name, he was the commander of The Dalles armory during the 2010-11 deployment of Chad and other Guard members from the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment.

Brian is currently in charge of the 1186th Military Police unit that trains out of the Hood River Armory.

On July 8, 2013, Capt. Fike (then a lieutenant) was engaged in annual training with the Guard in Idaho when he got the news that Chad had been found dead at their home in Clackamas.

We were all left reeling because Chad had not exhibited any obvious signs on social media of the hopelessness and despair that is typically associated with suicide.

He had, in fact, continued his usual irreverent sense of humor with Facebook posts, and outrage over perceived injustices, during his final week on Earth.

What we would all learn later was that Chad had been quietly giving away his possessions in strategic planning for his death.

Brian said it wasn’t until everyone starting comparing notes after Chad’s death that they realized signs of trouble had been there, but no one person had held the key to the entirety of what was going on.

Chad said in the note left behind for his father that he could not adjust to life after war, so he was moving on to the next plane of existence.

With Chad’s death, Brian faced the most daunting challenge of his life. Only months earlier he had returned from a deployment to Afghanistan — his second to the Middle East—that was full of violence and carnage, which had seemed like the worst scenario he would face.

Now he had to fight to heal a gaping emotional wound and find footing in a reality that no longer made sense.

Brian was faced with the gargantuan task of rebuilding a life with a whole new normal during a time of absolute desolation. In the wake of Chad’s death was mental anguish and turmoil; guilt over the red flags that might have been missed; questions about why Chad had not reached out for help instead of putting a gun to his head; anger about the waste of a human life and a family deprived of a lifetime of shared memories and experiences.

The unanswerable question “Why?” haunted days, disturbed sleep and sapped Brian’s appetite.

He tried valiantly to stay connected with the people who loved him, but the road to acceptance was mostly solitary and he withdrew socially.

Military families, friends and relatives kept a close eye on Brian during that desolate first year because we felt that he was at risk. As a warrior, we knew that he was comfortable with death and it would not be so difficult for him to follow Chad.



For those of you who aren’t connected to the military world, suicide is a serious problem among Oregon veterans. It is, in fact, the leading cause of death among those who have served and are under 45 years of age. There are an estimated 333,000 veterans living in Oregon and suicides within that small group account for about 23 percent of suicide deaths among Oregon residents.

For every suicide, it is estimated that at least six persons are affected.

The subject of suicide is taboo in our culture because the depth of despair needed to drive someone over the edge is too uncomfortable to contemplate.

Brian’s message to the three local families who have suffered their own losses since Dec. 30 is to accept that everything has changed and just keep moving forward. Sometimes you don’t think you can go on, but you can.

“One day at a time starts with the next hour of each day; finally every hour turns into a day and so on,” said Brian.

Give yourself permission to find the answers until you are satisfied.

If you can only obtain partial answers, then let that be enough so you can move on. Expect setbacks, they will happen, but stay focused forward.

Know that, eventually, there will be moments of joy and the current of life will carry you to a place that is better than the agony-filled world you inhabit now. But never expect things to “go back to normal,” because they won’t.

In the civilian world, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death, claiming the lives of thousands each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2013, the year Chad died, the suicide rate in the United States was 13 per 100,000 people, the highest recorded rate in 28 years.

Mental health professionals say that suicide is an act carried out after a monumental internal struggle. Not every victim suffers from clinical depression and the underlying emotional and mental issues are complex and vary from individual to individual.

The Chronicle has not closely covered the recent local deaths.

One death was written about because it occurred in a public place; it was not described as suicide.

Not only did we not want to heap more pain on grieving families, we followed the traditional newspaper rule to not to publish information that might cause “copycat” deaths.

However, there has been a lot of discussion on community Facebook pages about the deaths of these three young men.

We support conversations about how to help youth at risk, and support families who are struggling with tragedy.

It will not be unusual for their grief to play out in a variety of emotions, including despondency, emptiness and anxiety.

As a community, we need to give these families time to adjust to their losses and accept the changes that will now define their lives.

It is vital that they have a support network in place to help them with adjustments.

Contact with others is particularly important in the first six months following a loved one’s suicide.

Not everyone grieves in the same way. Some people will be open and talk about what they feel; others will need time before they can respond to condolences.

“After someone finds out about a suicide in my life, they are inclined to tell me about the suicide in their life — it’s almost as if the living victims of suicide find each other and quietly comfort each other and assess what happened with their loved ones,” said Brian.

Experts back up his assertion that those who have been through the process of healing are the best sources of support.

I am forever grateful, my friend, that you have been willing to let me take you back to that dark place so that I could put a human face on this difficult topic. Whiskey and cigars are on me!

— RR