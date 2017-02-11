Lady Hawks knock off HRV

Brooke McCall and Kailin Hoylman scored 10 points apiece and seven different players hit field goals to lead The Dalles Riverhawks to a 45-29 win over Hood River Valley in a Columbia River Conference girls’ basketball matchup played Friday at Kurtz Gym.

McCall also had six rebounds, four assists and three blocks, and Hoylman picked up three steals and dished up six assists.

Ivorie Taylor added eight points, Sierra Watson chipped in seven and both Jodi Thomasian and Karen Jesch notched five points as the Riverhawks had 15 assists on 18 field goals.

“It is really critical to have so many girls who can score,” said Jesch, who also had five rebounds and a blocked shot. “We all balance each other out. Our posts are good and our guards are good on both offense and defense. We all have our strengths in what we can bring to the team. Everyone knows their role, so I think that is what makes us better all around. When you are balanced out, you can control the tempo of the game.”

In the first quarter, Watson and Taylor combined for nine points, McCall added a 3-pointer and Thomasian and Jesch had baskets to give the Riverhawks a 16-6 advantage.

TD led 27-15 at the half and 38-24 through three quarters, before finishing the game with a 7-5 output in the final period.

Hood River Valley (6-8 overall, 0-4 league) mustered six second-half field goals and went 1 of 2 from the line.

Emily Curtis and Ann Marie Goodman had seven points each, and Hannah McNerney ended up with five points for the Eagles, who totaled 10 field goals and shot 7 of 14 from the line.

“It took a lot of defense to get this win,” Jesch said. “We have been working a lot on our defense during practice and I think that is what has been keeping us in games.”

The loss eliminated Hood River Valley from postseason contention, but gave The Dalles at least third place in league with four CRC contests remaining.

TD (7-8, 2-3) is now ranked 20th in the 5A class after the win, and they travel to No. 11 Hermiston (10-9, 4-1) for another league game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We are definitely happy,” said Thomasian, who had five rebounds and two assists to go with her five points. “We were hoping for the postseason, so it means a lot to us and now we have it in our minds to go a lot further than we have in the past couple of years.”