Letter to the Editor: More listening needed

To the editor:

A recent front-page story in The Dalles Chronicle contained good advice from local counselors for achieving healthy and productive political engagement. Good civic discourse is when citizens step out of their tribal comfort zone and engage someone of decidedly different political persuasion in mutually respectful give and take. Everybody benefits when understanding the issues is at the heart of the discussion instead of personalities or "being right.”

More recently, in the CrossTalk opinion column on the legality of the Republican administration's temporary travel ban on seven Muslim majority countries, the two writers displayed extremes not just of opinion but also of engagement.

One presented a respectful and considerate survey of the issue including relevant fact-checked points, and concluded that separation of powers is a good thing and crucial to the rule of law.

The other writer, who also wrote the excellent front page story mentioned above, apparently disregarded its message and made a Trumpesque attempt at winning the day with a deluge of specious arguments harvested from partisan media.

A more helpful approach in Crosstalk may be to adopt a numbered point-counterpoint format that embraces the possibility that the Us-versus-Them mindset can be transcended and, through honest critical thinking, minds can be changed and the body politic advanced.

As it is, creative hyperbole reigns and we are at risk of being as manipulated as the Hutu and the Tutsi of Rwanda, where false divisions kept the ruling class in power. I suggest the following principle: If you are unable to make your opponent's argument for them, you have not truly listened yet. More listening, less crosstalk.

Mike Ballinger

The Dalles