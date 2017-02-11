Redsides pull off comeback win

Down 45-44 with four minutes remaining, the South Wasco County Redsides outscored Ione by a 12-5 margin with Ty Herlocker and Nick Ward playing hero to lead the team to a 56-50 home victory Friday night in Maupin.

“It could have gone either way once we were down one,” said SWC coach Jim Hull. “If anything, we showed our growth. We were very calm and they did a great job, when we broke their pressure, of getting the ball to where we could get an easier score, which was primarily Ty.”

Back in the game after a leg injury, Herlocker scored nine of his team-leading 18 points in the final period.

Nick Ward added 14 points, Haven Stephenson finished with 11 points, including a 3-pointer, to go with nine boards, Skyler Anderson had four points and seven rebounds, and Andrew Lindley drained a 3-pointer for his three points.

SWC had 22 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 6 of 8 free throws.

SWC jumped ahead 25-13 at the half, but Ione (3-17 overall, 2-10 league) stormed back with a 22-12 run to get to within a 37-35 deficit entering the fourth quarter.

Austen Carter scored 26 points, and Henry Padberg added nine, as the Cardinals had 21 field goals, five 3-pointers, and shot 3 of 11 from the line.

South Wasco County coach Jim Hull said his team is fighting every day to try to earn an invitation to the district dance.

After Friday’s comeback win, the Redsides (8-11, 5-7) just need to defeat Mitchell-Spray and Horizon Christian in Hood River at 7 p.m. Monday to make that dream a reality.

“We know that these last few games down the stretch are very important to us,” Hull said. “We just want to move on and give ourselves the best opportunity to make postseason play possible.”