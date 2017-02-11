Strong start leads No. 1 Huskies

From the opening tip, the No. 1-ranked Sherman Huskies seized control and never let go as they dominated Arlington by an 84-38 margin Friday in a 1A matchup played at Arlington High School.

“We came out at the start tonight and really played our best defense of the year in the first quarter,” said Sherman coach Bill Blevins. “We did a great job of hedging screens, having on ball pressure, and blocking out. This was just a fantastic overall effort. I’m very proud of this team.”

The Huskies allowed just 15 first-half points, two in the first quarter, and built a 42-15 halftime cushion.

In the third quarter, Sherman added a 24-13 run, and finished up action on an 18-6 run.

Sherman’s Kyle Fields had a breakout game with 18 points, Jacob Justesen added 13, Max Martin had 12 and Keenan Coles added 11 points.

Treve Martin scored nine points, Isaiah Coles ended up with eight, Maverick Winslow had seven and Luke Martin tallied six points, as the Huskies (19-5 overall, 13-0 league) wound up with 34 field goals, five 3-pointers, and shot 11 of 14 from the line.

The Honkers (12-10, 7-6) hit on 12 field goals, four 3-pointers, and sank 6 of 8 free throws. Brett Troutman paced the team with 12 points, Benjamin Evans totaled 10 and Shawn Hauner had four points.