Letter to the Editor: Disagree with editor

I must respond to RaeLynn's editorial regarding Trump's Executive Order banning entry in to the U.S. First of all, the "bans" she cited during the Obama Administration were not full-bans.

The July 2011 order was a slow-down and did not halt immigrants nor tourists from applying. It halted a certain type of visa from a single country.

The order in 2016 affected the Visa Waiver Program, which by its title, should tell you that under the program, people were able to gain entry without having to go through the normal visa process.

Trump's travel ban from the seven countries is a total disregard to human decency and without forethought of how it would affect the thousands already in the air traveling to the United States. Are you telling me that a four-month old, traveling for life-saving surgery at OHSU, is a terror threat? Ripping families apart is now the American norm?

A large percentage of those stopped at various airports already had a visa, which means they had already gone through a rigorous vetting process. Some were students, simply returning back to their colleges after visiting families.

Trump needs to be careful that he does not create the very thing he is supposedly defending us from. As far as Raelynn's endorsement of giving priority to Christians, I have to refer to Leviticus 19:33-34: "When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God."

Nicole Cowart

The Dalles