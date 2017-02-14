Letter to the Editor: Stop feeding turkeys

To the editor:

As many of you are aware there are a number of wild turkeys that continually cross the road numerous times a day at the "S" turn four miles out Mill Creek Road. Lately there has been someone feeding these birds with grain and apples directly on the road. This is creating a huge traffic concern and has caused many near misses. Even though this has been a hard winter the turkeys are not starving but in fact getting fat on what they do eat. They do not need any extra feed! I would like to ask that the parties feeding these birds in the chosen location to please stop. You are creating an unsafe situation for the turkeys and especially vehicle traffic.

Chuck Sandoz

The Dalles