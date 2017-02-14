No. 1 Sherman ends on a top note

MORO – Kyle Fields tallied a season-high 24 points, including a second-half slam dunk, to help lead the No. 1-ranked Sherman Huskies to a dominating 81-34 win over Condon-Wheeler Saturday in Moro.

The Huskies (20-5 overall, 14-0 league), who play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Arlington in their district opener in Madras, poured it on early with first-half outputs of 25-6 and 24-13 to lead 49-19 at the half.

Fields then scored 12 third-quarter points to cap a 22-8 run to give his Husky team a 71-27 cushion.

Max and Treve Martin had 12 points each, Isaiah Coles went for 11, Jacob Justesen notched eight and Maverick Winslow finished with six points, as the Huskies totaled 32 field goals, four 3-pointers, and converted 13 of 19 free throws.

Fifth-place Condon-Wheeler (11-12, 6-8) was led by Bryce Harrison, who scored 11 points, Hunter Winslow added 10 and Jake Bold tallied five points.