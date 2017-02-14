Rangers capture No. 2 seed

Dufur jumped out to a 16-0 lead with the pressure defense holding Arlington without a point through one quarter of action in a 55-36 win in a Big Sky boys’ basketball contest played in Arlington Saturday.

The Rangers (17-3 overall, 12-2 league), the No. 2 district seed, led 26-10 at the half, and then went on a 16-11 third-quarter spurt to extend its advantage to 42-21 entering the final period.

Connor Uhalde paced the Ranger offense with 25 points, Kolbe Bales had nine, Curtis Crawford and Bailey Keever added six points each.

Anthony Valdez notched 19 points to lead fourth-seeded Arlington (12-11, 7-7).