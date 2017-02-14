Sherman girls end up fifth in league

MORO – Desiree Winslow and Emily Hill combined for 41 points to lead the Sherman Huskies to a 55-37 victory over Condon-Wheeler Friday in a league contest played Saturday afternoon in Moro.

The Lady Huskies led 25-23 at halftime, but then broke the game open with a 17-6 third-quarter run.

In that rally, Winslow totaled 13 of her 25 points, and both Sammie Lepinski and Jaelyn Justesen added two points apiece.

All told, the Huskies had 20 field goals, six 3-pointers, and made good on 9 of 19 free throws.

Hill tallied 16 points, Justesen added nine and Kiersten Casper and Lepinski had two points each.

For Condon (11-12 overall, 8-6 league), the No. 4 district seed, Brooke Dyer had 13 points and Annika Reitmann hit for eight.

The Lady Knights take on No. 1-seeded Arlington at 6 p.m. Friday in Madras for the district playoffs.