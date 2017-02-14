South Wasco loses last game to Horizon Christian

HOOD RIVER – With a chance to lock down a Big Sky Conference district play-in game against Arlington, the South Wasco County Redsides came up short in their final game of the season, a 54-38 loss to Horizon Christian Monday in Hood River.

The Redsides led by a 9-8 score after one quarter of play, but Horizon Christian regained the lead for good with runs of 20-13 and 14-6 over the second and third quarters to make it a 42-28 lead entering the fourth quarter.

SWC (9-12 overall, 6-8 league) shot 15 of 35 from the field for 42 percent.

They also committed 25 turnovers.

Nick Ward had 15 points, three steals and assists, and Ty Herlocker added 13 points, seven blocks and eight rebounds.

Haven Stephenson hit for six points, two blocks and seven rebounds, and Keith Kegel ended up with four points, three assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Horizon (15-10, 8-6), the No. 3 district seed, totaled 20 field goals, six 3-pointers and shot 8 of 15 from the line.

Derek Johnston scored 22 points, Bailey Holste had 10 and Ian Walker finished with eight points.

Horizon plays at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Dufur in Madras.