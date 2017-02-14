South Wasco County girls secure No. 3 district seed

HOOD RIVER – Playing without Jacqueline Noland, Jada Myers and Ana Popchock, South Wasco County ended up losing by a 51-34 margin to Horizon Christian in a girls’ hoops matchup Monday in Hood River.

The Redsides led 8-4 through the first three minutes of the first quarter, but Horizon went on a 19-0 run to go ahead, 23-8, until a free throw by Katy Delco made it 23-9 with 3:19 left in the second.

SWC (12-9 overall, 9-5 league), the No. 3 district playoff seed, trailed by as much as 24 points in the second half, and used a 7-0 run in the first 1:26 of the fourth quarter to inch to within 38-27, but the No. 2-seeded Hawks went on a 13-7 run to end the game.

HCS (19-5, 13-1) made 21 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 8 of 10 from the line, as Katie Wenz led the way with 13 points, 22 rebounds and 11 steals for a triple double.

Paulina Finn added 22 points, 12 rebounds, eight steals, five assists and three blocks, and Jodee Hicks tallied six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Abby Birman paced SWC with 13 points, Kiana Moody had 10, Lindsey Hull added four points.

Both teams meet again in their district opener at 3 p.m. Friday in Madras.