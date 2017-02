Coming off an emotional triumph over Hood River Valley on Friday, The Dalles boys’ basketball team could not find its flow in an 86-45 loss on the road to Pendleton Monday.

The Riverhawks trailed 43-21 at halftime and were outscored, 43-24 in the final 16 minutes.

Dakota Murr led TD with 18 points.

The Dalles (4-13 overall, 1-5 league) hosts Hermiston (13-6, 3-2) at 7 p.m. tonight.