TD girls thwarted by Pendleton

Karen Jesch gave The Dalles girls’ basketball team its first lead of the second half, 39-38, with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Pendleton finished the game on an 11-4 run to lock down a 49-43 win Saturday at Kurtz Gym.

Pendleton led 25-20 at the half, but The Dalles rallied for a 15-11 third-quarter run to make it a 36-35 deficit entering the final period.

Brooke McCall scored 14 points, Kailin Hoylman added nine, Ivorie Taylor had eight and Sierra Watson dropped seven points for the Riverhawks, who totaled 16 field goals, five 3-pointers, and shot 6 of 13 from the line, 4 of 9 in the fourth quarter.

No. 11 Pendleton (8-7 overall, 4-1 league) notched 17 field goals, four 3-pointers, and went 11 of 18 from the line, as Kalan McGlothan led with 17 points and Haley Greb tallied 16.

The Dalles (7-9, 2-4) travels to No. 12 Hermiston (10-9, 4-1) at 7 p.m. tonight.