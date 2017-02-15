For the Record for Feb. 15

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday February 15, 2017

Hospital Admissions

February 13 — Janice M. Hacker Smith, Lyle.

February 14 — Nelda A. Keeton, The Dalles. Gordon M Gallup, Sr., Tygh Valley.

Hospital Dismissals

February 13 — Otilia R. Vann, The Dalles.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical service on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 300 block of West 11th Street reported Tuesday morning the landlord assaulted him and broke his glasses and he wanted her to pay for them. She agreed, but would deduct the price of a gallon of paint since he was supposed to paint his room before he moved out, but didn’t. Both parties agreed to the compromise.

An officer located two transients at a campsite Tuesday morning 10-15 feet from the railroad tracks, and cited and released them for first-degree trespass per the railroad.

Ben Ian Frank, 30, the Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Snipes and is accused of four counts of probation violation.

A caller reported Tuesday morning a high school student was driving very fast and he was willing to sign a citizen citation. He called back and changed his mind, saying he didn’t want his new truck to be abused by the student.

A caller in the 300 block of East Second Street reported Tuesday afternoon over $1,000 in cash was stolen from her laptop bag. She had no suspects.

A caller in the 1600 block of East 10th Street reported Tuesday afternoon a man was armed and had threatened his family previously. Police tried to contact the man at his house, but no one answered. An officer spoke with the man by phone later and the man said everything was ok.

A woman in the 1600 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday afternoon her grandson kicked her and slapped her. The boy was calm when police arrived, and options were discussed prior to the officer leaving.

Bobby Lee Miller, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at West Seventh and Chenowith Loop and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school.

Vicente Alfredo Breaux, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at West Seventh and Chenowith Loop and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin.

A caller in the 900 block of East Seventh Street reported Tuesday evening her vehicle had white scratches on it and she suspected her neighbor, since he told her she’d better take care of her car. An officer found the neighbor had the same white scratches on his own car. The neighbors had a dispute history due to parking issues.

Cynthia Rene Call, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday night in the 1600 block of East Ninth Street and is accused of second-degree animal neglect.

A man in the 300 block of West Sixth Street reported early Wednesday he was on meth and alcohol and was having hallucinations of his arm burning. The man said he was given a “hot shot” two days ago and was still tripping. The man was taken to the hospital by medics and police notified the man’s probation officer.

Wasco County

On Tuesday morning, deputies responded on an agency assist with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible stolen vehicle. Deputies attempted to contact owners of a license plate in the 2800 block of Osborn Cutoff Road to find out if vehicle had been stolen. Owners not at home.

A caller reported a silver car passing cars on blind corners going down SevenMile Road headed toward The Dalles on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies were not in position to locate car.

Deputies assisted Oregon State Patrol with subject reportedly trying to jump from a spot near Exit 82 on I-84 on Tuesday afternoon. Subject could not be located.

On Tuesday afternoon, a caller in the 3700 block of Pleasant Road reported a field with horses on it where no one was apparently taking care of the horses. Caller said they had not been fed hay since the previous Thursday and not sure if horses have access to water. Deputy located 10 horses and called the owner. The owner feeds the horses every evening after work and horses had water available at end of field.

Parole & Probation

John David Collins, 31, of The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Jason Wesley Magill, 42, of The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of three counts of probation violation.

Daily Keno -- 04-08-11-22-25-31-32-36-39-41-42-48-56-60-63-64-65-67-72-75