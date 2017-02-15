TD girls come up just short

Kailin Hoylman scored 16 points, and the duo of Brooke McCall and Jodi Thomasian combined for 17, but it was not enough, as The Dalles girls’ basketball team took a 54-46 loss Tuesday on the road to No. 11 Hermiston.

“We’re very proud of how they played last night,” said TD head coach Dan Telles. “It was a great game.”

Hermiston (11-9 overall, 5-1 league) inched ahead by a 28-24 margin at the half, and then padded its lead to 44-35 with an 8-0 run in the final 40 seconds of the third period.

The Dalles had 19 fouls called, and Hermiston turned those into a 13 for 20 conversion rate.

Jazlyn Romero totaled 20 points, Maddy Juul tacked on 15, and Kynzee Padilla had seven points to lead Hermiston.

After Hoylman, McCall, who fouled out, had nine points, Thomasian racked up eight, and Lindsey Robinson scored five.

The Dalles (7-10, 2-5) goes to Pendleton (9-7, 5-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday.