Boys swimming building for future success

Hermiston’s boys’ team inched ahead of Pendleton by a 93-91 margin to take the CRC crown, and Hood River Valley (79) and The Dalles (24) made up the top-4 team outcomes.

Peter Cardosi turned in a third and fourth place finish in his individual events, and he had a big hand in helping the 200-yard freestyle relay team’s third-place finish.

The junior started his 100-yard freestyle preliminaries with a 59.63, but then had a 57.47 in his final attempt to pick up third place.

He was third-best in the 50-yard freestyle preliminaries with a time of 25.12, and he added a 24.94 in the finals to end up fourth overall.

Freshman Mac Abbas notched fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a 26.69, and Jordan McGuirk was eighth-best with his finals rally of 28.56.

Abbas, Cory Cameron, McGuirk and Cardosi matched forces for a 1:51.56 to lock down third place in the 200-yard freestyle, ahead of teammates Jacob Holloran, Zain Hartsook, Jonathan Snodgrass and Eli Lupkes, who had a 2:13.14 for seventh place.

Abbas, Cameron, McGuirk and Cardosi added a fourth-place swim of 4:14.66 in the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing behind Hermiston, HRV, and event winner, Pendleton.

“Some of our outstanding performances of the meet came from Mac, who stepped up as freshman to fill some big holes in our team from last year’s seniors,” MacNab said.

“Peter, who is one of our hardest workers, continued to improve throughout the season, and his hard work paid off with his fastest ever 100-and 50-yard freestyle times.”



Lupkes picked up eighth place in the 500-yard freestyle finals with his mark of 7:38.53, and McGuirk tacked on a finals tally of 2:27.59 in his 200-yard freestyle try.

“Eli might be the swimmer of the meet for our boys’ team,” MacNab said.

“As a first-year swimmer, he stepped up and qualified for finals in the 500 and dropped 30 seconds in that race.”

MacNab was pleased with the way his team capped this swim campaign on a high note, especially since practice times and meets were canceled due to snow days, so it was challenging for the swimmers to get into a normal rhythm.



“It would be hard to tell that they missed any time in the water with how they performed at the district swim meet,” MacNab said. “It was not a normal season by any stretch, as it was abbreviated by winter weather, but it ended up being a very successful season.”

With success, MacNab showered compliments to the many volunteers, assistants and the parents, who take the time to help out and also show support through the season.

“A successful swim season does not happen without their help,” MacNab said. “To all the swimmers, I just want to thank them for putting in the time and effort needed to make this season one to remember.”