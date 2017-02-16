Letter to the Editor: Ignoring us

To the editor:

What issues do Oregonians most care about? Here are each party’s top five issues from the last election (source: the Oregonian): Democrats: 1) education, 2) jobs, 3) healthcare, 4) the distribution of wealth in the US, and 5) climate change.

Republicans: 1) government spending, 2) the economy, 3) national security, 4) immigration, 5) healthcare.

Here are Greg Walden’s priority issues as featured on his website (source: walden.house.

gov): commercial air service for Klamath Falls, rural internet service, federal forest policy, wildfire policy, national monument designation for the Owyhee River, safer railroads, pay raise for troops, reduce cost of Medicare, biggest government spending reductions ever.

All of those are worthy goals, tasks, and accomplishments. But they do not match up very closely with Oregonians’ priorities.

They also contradict each other (pay raise for troops plus reduce cost of Medicare vs. reduce government spending, for example). And with all his fresh power in D.C., Oregon was notably left off the newlyreleased list of infrastructure priorities.

Walden stated this weekend that the ACA will be repealed. They have no replacement (after seven years of objections).

He would not commit to keeping costs at or below ACA levels. He would not commit to keeping coverage at or above ACA levels.

Walden is not paying attention to Oregonians’ priorities. If he continues to ignore his constituents, Walden needs to go, not because he is a Republican, but because he is not getting the job done for his district or his state.

Nan Noteboom

Hood River