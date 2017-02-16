Letter to the Editor: Movie theft

MOVIES! Fun to watch I know. May the one (s) who stole about 30 of my DVDs from their covers in my store return them now?

Action & Drama seems to be your choice and you should have had time by now to see them. If you return them to me I will not prosecute and turn in my own video of you stealing.



You know where they can be returned.

It may be only a few dollars each to you but it adds up to me. (To over $3,300 stolen from my store just this past year alone.) Though you weren't caught at the time, God does see and you'll get your just rewards in due time. Just sayin.'

Dianna Niday

Owner/Operator

Another Chance Resale

The Dalles