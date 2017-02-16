Letter to the Editor: Resistance

To the editor:

We’ve watched from afar the swift, sometimes surprising rise to power of a demagogue in unsettled times.

The emotional appeals to resentful or desperate people, the scapegoating and too-simple solutions, and the ultimate hijacking of a democratic political system as the demagogue turns authoritarian: We’ve seen this, but it’s always been over there, in some banana republic, or Russia, or Weimar Germany.

Think back one year ago. Who could have imagined that we’d elect a Putin-admiring narcissist as president? That his blitzkrieg against facts, the free press and the independent judiciary would be so relentless?

Imagine where we might be a year from now.

Are there lessons from these other places? What should people who cherish traditional American values do now?

First and always, stand fast in verifiable truth as much as possible. An authoritarian doesn’t lie to win a policy argument, but to confuse opponents and to dominate. Undermining independent thought and quashing dissent are other arrows in an authoritarian’s quiver.

Putin controls state media and poisons dissenters. Trump is trying to make an “opposition party” of the free press, and lying so habitually and blatantly that he might exhaust us into submission.

Do not give in to fear. Authoritarians arise in times of discord and fear, and often light the fires themselves so they can put them out and look like saviors.

Do have courage: It is a prerequisite for both moral clarity and for being free.

Don’t throw up your hands. An authoritarian wants that very much, for resignation is as good as obedience.

Do use your hands, to write letters, dial phones, carry signs and participate in your republic. And use your voice, literally: You have two U.S. senators who are trying to resist the president’s excesses, and one representative, Greg Walden, who is collaborating with them. Call these people and let them know you’re paying attention. Do consider running for office.

Do gather with people of goodwill and those willing to share our common values – Democratic, Independent and Republican.

Do remember that people we disagree with are not enemies, they are countrymen. Patriots put their country before their party.

Maybe history’s most important lesson for us is this: No place is immune to authoritarianism.

Neighbors, we must resist this current demagogue waving our flag, lest we wake up one day having lost much for which it stands.

Dan Richardson

The Dalles