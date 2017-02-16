For the Record for Feb. 16

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday February 16, 2017

Hospital Admissions

February 15 — Richard W. Mathewson, The Dalles.

Hospital Dismissals

February 15 — Janice M. Hacker Smith.

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Personnel responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Jacob Ryan Phillips, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 2400 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday morning from the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive.

Police responded to the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road after administrative staff reported a student had brought two firearms to school. The guns were airsoft guns and the student was suspended. An informational report was taken.

An identity theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2700 block of West 7th Street.

A theft report was taken Wednesday evening from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a suspect fled the store without paying for liquor.

David Lee Childers, 48, White Salmon, Wash., was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft.

A theft report was taken early Thursday morning from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Wednesday morning from Dufur after a caller reported that some horses in the area may be neglected. The incident is under investigation.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Wednesday morning after staff reported a subject was being transported in to the jail and had contraband in her possession. She was cited for possession of methamphetamine and supplying contraband.

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 4400 block of Chenowith Creek Road after a victim reported his tires were slashed.

Regional Jail

Johnny Ellery Smith, 28, Warm Springs, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on local charges for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Billie Ryan Anthony Bowman, 35, Dallesport, Wash., was jailed Wednesday after turning himself in on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

Heather Carroll Colemans, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

