Robotic teams compete in Hillsboro

Three robotics teams from The Dalles will be competing in the state championship held Feb. 25 and 26 at Benson High School.

Teams Binary Chaos, KillaBots, and Sa-BOT-age won entrance into the next level of competition at Saturday’s Super Qualifier, which was held at Poynter Middle School in Hillsboro.

Following five qualifying rounds, Sa-BOT-age scored first in their division finals. Sa-BOT-age and its partner Hot Wired of Portland were chosen as the Winning Alliance.

The KillaBots and Sa-BOT-age won the “Motivate Award” for community service and outreach.

Binary Chaos captured the “Control Award” for excellent programming and sensor use.

Team Bazinga! Bots had also advanced to the semi-final level.