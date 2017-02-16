0

Robotic teams compete in Hillsboro

Wasco 4-H and TDHS robotics teams competed Saturday in Hillsboro and three teams will advance to the Oregon State Robotics Championship. Pictured (from left, front row) Jacob Barthlomew, Matthew Miller, Jacob Stansbury, Stephen Ganders, April Child. Middle Row: Brennan Sullivan, Charlie Arthur, Miguel Ramirez. Back Row: Giselle Villa, Jacob Ganders, Orville Grout, Jacob Field, Jared Leibowitz, Katrina Carlson, Rebecca Stiles, Preston Klindt and Azure Compton.

As of Thursday, February 16, 2017

Three robotics teams from The Dalles will be competing in the state championship held Feb. 25 and 26 at Benson High School.

Teams Binary Chaos, KillaBots, and Sa-BOT-age won entrance into the next level of competition at Saturday’s Super Qualifier, which was held at Poynter Middle School in Hillsboro.

Following five qualifying rounds, Sa-BOT-age scored first in their division finals. Sa-BOT-age and its partner Hot Wired of Portland were chosen as the Winning Alliance.

The KillaBots and Sa-BOT-age won the “Motivate Award” for community service and outreach.

Binary Chaos captured the “Control Award” for excellent programming and sensor use.

Team Bazinga! Bots had also advanced to the semi-final level.

