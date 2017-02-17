The complete works

Can three people really cover 37 Shakespeare plays in less than two hours? They will in a fast-paced comedy opening this weekend, featuring Marty Hiser, Kim Sullivan and Jenna Cohan. Evening performances are scheduled Feb. 17, 18, 24, 25 and March 3, 4 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Matinee performance dates are Feb. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. Performances are in the lecture hall at Columbia Gorge Columbia College, Building 2, Floor 3. Tickets available at Klindt's Booksellers and at the door, $10 adult, $5 child or senior. For more information call 541-980-8585.