The complete works

Can three people really cover 37 Shakespeare plays in less than two hours? They will in a fast-paced comedy that opens this weekend featuring, left to right, Marty Hiser, Kim Sullivan and Jenna Cohan. Photo by Mark Gibson.

As of Friday, February 17, 2017

Can three people really cover 37 Shakespeare plays in less than two hours? They will in a fast-paced comedy opening this weekend, featuring Marty Hiser, Kim Sullivan and Jenna Cohan. Evening performances are scheduled Feb. 17, 18, 24, 25 and March 3, 4 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Matinee performance dates are Feb. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. Performances are in the lecture hall at Columbia Gorge Columbia College, Building 2, Floor 3. Tickets available at Klindt's Booksellers and at the door, $10 adult, $5 child or senior. For more information call 541-980-8585.

