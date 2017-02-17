For the Record for Feb. 17

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday February 17, 2017

Hospital Admissions

February 16 — Andrea L. Galvan, The Dalles. John P. McCormick, Madras.

Hospital Dismissals

February 16 — Nelda A. Keeton, The Dalles. Richard W. Mathewson, no address.

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

February 16, 6:16 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2700 block of West 10th Street on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm. The house was evacuated prior to arrival. During the investigation, no gas levels were found. The alarm was expired and malfunctioning. The residents were advised to get a new alarm.

Personnel also responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Kristi Marie Freda, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of first-degree burglary and harassment.

Shelby Ann Elizabeth Long, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

William Robert Moore Beatham, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of Lincoln Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault, and strangulation.

Police responded to the middle school Thursday afternoon after staff reported a student was being detained for possessing marijuana. The juvenile was cited and released to her mother; a report was taken.

Raymond Allen Schadewitz, 37, Longview, Wash., was arrested Thursday evening in the 1000 block of Pomona Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Thursday morning from Mosier after assisting the department of human services with an investigation.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road after a victim reported some medication as stolen from her home.

Regional Jail

Gary Wayne Callantine, 52, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and supplying contraband.

Parole & Probation

Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Dean Allen Bromley, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.

Richard Lee David, 46, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning near West 9th and Snipes streets and is accused of four counts of post-prison violations.

Alyssa Sheree McNally, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Union Street and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.

David James Jacobsen, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 4400 block of Highway 30 and is accused of post-prison violations.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, February 16

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 0-1-3-2; 4 p.m. 0-5-8-1; 7 p.m. 7-5-5-0; 10 p.m. 1-5-0-6

Lucky Lines – 4-6-12-16-19-24-27-29

Washington

Thursday, February 16

Match 4 – 4-5-10-19

Daily Game – 5-6-1