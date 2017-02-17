Riverhawk wrestlers recognized

The Dalles High School wrestlers Glenn Breckterfield and Steven Preston enjoyed the highest finishes for the program at last weekend’s Special District 4 championships held at Hermiston High School. Breckterfield, a junior, placed sixth overall in his 152-pound weight class, and Preston, a 128-pound freshman, also added a sixth-place outcome. In addition to the individual achievements on the mats, Riverhawk varsity wrestlers Levi Krueger, Josiah Andersen, Opath Silapath and Preston were all recognized for their academic success, as scholar athletes having a grade point average of 3.2 or higher.