Website offers greater access

Wasco County’s new website provides area residents with expanded access to online services and information, and is also intended to aid in economic development.

“We’re really excited about launching it and I think people will find it a much better site,” said Lisa Gambee, county clerk, who worked with other department heads to come up with the new design and content.

On Wednesday, she briefed Wasco County Commissioners Steve Kramer, Scott Hege and Rod Runyon about completion of the project.

She credited Kathy Ursprung, chair of the Wasco County Economic Development Commission, and staffer Carrie Pipinich, for providing resource materials for businesses interested in setting up shop in the local area. In addition, they compiled information for visitors wanting to know what events and activities were available each month.

“Those sections would not have much content if it was not for those two,” Gambee told the county board.

Hege said it would be interesting to read public comments submitted through the “Your County, Your Voice” link, which is available under the commission’s icon on the home page, www.co.wasco.or.us.

“I want people out there to know that, if they want to give us some feedback, that’s a really good way to do it,” he said.

Tyler Stone, chief administrative officer for the county, said it would also be much appreciated if residents followed the news link toward the bottom of the home page and commented about issues they would like to see addressed during the upcoming review of the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area Management Plan.

“This is a significant opportunity to update the plan to make it more relevant to people who live in the senic area,” said Stone.

The federally-protected corridor was established by Congress in 1986 and covers 292,000 acres and 85 miles of the Gorge in Oregon and Washington.

Stone said the county wants to encourage the Gorge Commission, which manages the scenic area, to focus more on protecting and enhancing the economies of counties affected by the regulations, a directive written into the legislation.

“We are encouraging them to engage with us and not gloss over us,” he said.

In a follow-up interview, Gambee said citizens can follow the news link to a form that can be submitted to the Gorge Commission.

She is especially excited about the “How Do I? (FAQ)” section of the site that is available at the top of the home page.

Under that section, people can find out where to apply for everything from building permits to veteran’s benefits. In addition, they can file death certificates or deeds, apply for a marriage license, learn where to buy a liquor license, register to vote, pay traffic tickets, get domestic violence help and report an emergency or criminal behavior.

If the service isn’t provided by the county, there is a link they can follow to the appropriate agency or organization.

Not only is practical help available, the site extolls the historical background of the county and provides information about recreational opportunities, places to visit and upcoming events.

“We asked how we could make this a much better tool than it had been,” said Gambee of discussions among county officials.

After taking bids for the website design, the county decided to go with Revize, a company that specializes in government technology work. Gambee said Revize was paid $40,000 and the contract includes refreshing the site at no charge at the end of five years.

Paul Ferguson, director of information technologies for the county, made sure the infrastructure was in place to accommodate the refurbishment.

The website was given a soft launch on Feb. 6 so the bugs could be worked out before people investigated what it offered.

“We’re still working through a few things but, for the most part, it’s working well,” said Gambee.

She welcomes people encountering problems to email her at lisag@co.wasco.or.us so she can get adjustments made if necessary.

A phone app for the site is also now available.

“We need to be in the 21st century,” Gambee said.