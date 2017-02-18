Huskies blow out Honkers in Madras

While it took a quarter for the Sherman offense to get its shots falling, the defense blitzed Arlington for 32 minutes in an impressive 71-31 Big Sky Conference boys’ basketball opener played in Madras.

The Huskies held Arlington to 12 of 51 from the floor, forced 19 turnovers and turned those miscues into 22 points.

Jacob Justesen, Max Martin and Kyle Fields had three steals each, and both Fields and Luke Martin logged blocked shots for the defending champion and No. 1-ranked Huskies, who faced Dufur Saturday in the district championship.

In its past four games, the Sherman defense has held opponents to an average of 36 points a contest, a trend that head coach Bill Blevins likes seeing from his veteran group.

“I thought we did a nice job of handling their pick and roll, we did a nice job of hedging out and then coming over for helpside defense for our hedger,” Blevins said. “I thought we played very good team deffense, especially in that first half. On any given night, your shots may or may not fall, but the defense should always be there. It was certainly there for us tonight.”

Sherman nudged ahead 11-5 over Arlington through the first quarter of action, and as the second quarter wore on the lead swelled to 16-5, 20-8 and 30-10, before a layup and a free throw by Fields, and then a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws from Max Martin made it a 38-12 Husky advantage at the break.

Out in front by a 43-19 score at the five-minute mark of the third quarter, the Huskies used a 17-4 run to slam the door shut on the fourth-seeded Honkers.

In that span, Fields scored eight points, including a 3-pointer, Justesen added a 3-pointer and a layup, Keenan Coles had a rebound and putback, and Max Martin followed with two free throws for a 60-23 cushion through three quarters.

The Huskies had their largest lead of the game, 71-28, with 1:22 left in regulation, following a 3-pointer by Luke Martin.

Max Martin scored a game-high 20 points, Fields went for 18, Justesen had 11, Treve Martin added eight points and eight rebounds, and Luke Martin tallied six points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal to go with his blocked shot in his 15 minutes on the floor.

Sherman shot 25 of 45 from the field, 5 of 14 on 3-pointers, and converted 16 of 23 from the line.

Wesley Goad and Justin McAninch had six points each, Javier Cazares notched five and Benjamin Evans scored four points to lead the Honkers, who played Horizon Christian Saturday for the third and final state slot.

In three previous matchups, all Horizon wins, the average margin of victory has been 4.6 points.

“We have been close with them this year, so I am interested to see how my team responds from this game,” said Arlington head coach Teren Humphrey. “This team plays hard all the time, but if we are going to keep playing, we need to take care of the ball and hit some shots.”