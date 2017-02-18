Letter to the Editor: Fresh air of freedom

To the editor:

Recently, I have enjoyed the pleasure of attending several meetings and actions organized by civic-minded people in and around The Dalles.

The thirty-somethings in the Mid-Columbia are on the rise! There is change in the air and it's good change, positive change: Like, breath of fresh air kind of change.



They have recognized the obstruction and gridlock in party politics tainted by dark money, and they are bound to create a brighter future. They are tired of hateful speech and oppressive policies. They are tired of economics that degenerate the land, air, and water and simultaneously degrade the dignity of the worker. Theirs is the generation that holds the key to unlock that rusty old gate and let the people out to breathe the fresh air of freedom.

It's about time, Brothers and Sisters! It's also time for the rest of us to lend them a hand or step aside and let them through. Gangway!

Rory M. O'Halloran

Dallesport