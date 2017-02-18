For the Love of Music

It was Valentine’s Day, and the kids pour­ing into Corin Parker’s music room at Chenowith Elementary after school were all sugared up.

But she soon had them lined up in three rows, older in back, younger in front, and boys in the middle. Despite the sugar buzz, they were actually attentive, and ready to sing.

Every Tuesday after the final bell rings, Parker hosts 47 students from grades three through five at her after-school choir. Practice lasts for 45 minutes, and it’s just one of the efforts that recently earned her the Excellence in Elementary Music Education award from the Oregon Music Education Association.

The award recognizes “commitment to elementary music education and remarkable achievement in focusing on teaching children through music,” according to the OMEA website.

Parker didn’t want a story about her award, but relented, saying she hoped it would focus on what her students are doing.

In particular, coming up May 18, is her fourth annual Columbia Gorge Elementary Choir Festival, which will be held at the Civic. She said she wanted the hardworking students to get some much-deserved recognition, and she’d also like to pick up a sponsor for the event.

Parker is working with the kids on her own time, which impressed a reporter visiting choir practice. But she added later via email, “I'm not the only teacher out here at Chenowith Elementary School and in the district who works hard and works past the hours that have been asked. I think we all feel very passionate about the students and care deeply for them.”

Before students began jumbling into her classroom, Parker did answer a few questions about the award.

“I didn’t think I could win something like that, so I thought it was pretty cool,” she said. “It was a cool feeling to know I make a little bit of a difference.”

She teaches music to kindergarteners through fifth graders, seeing students in grades one through five every third day, and kindergarteners every fourth day.

Right now, she’s teaching kindergarteners about the opera “Hansel and Gretel.” She tells students “ballets are stories that are danced and an opera is a story that’s sung to.”

She teaches students to identify instruments by sight and sound. She sticks to classical and other types of music that kids might not otherwise be exposed to, since they hear plenty of pop music in their daily lives.

Her rule is that you don’t have to like a certain type of music, but you have to respect it.

Parker is in her fifth year at Chenowith, and has been teaching in public and private schools for 17 years.

A classical pianist, she was a piano performance major in college, and intended to perform professionally when she graduated. Then she fell and broke her hand, and that put an end to that.

She still plays, though.

“The day that I got that award, the next day I had to travel to the coast for a concert,” she said.

As students began showing up for choir, one older boy arrived, to Parker’s delight. “This is my new recruit, Jaime. I’ve been trying to get him in here for three years.”

Her after-school choir has performed at Burgerville — they will again April 11 as a fundraiser — and they recorded some tunes that were played over a loudspeaker as they walked in the Cherry Festival Parade. They will again be in the parade, this year on April 22.

Parker’s taking them to Oaks Park in Portland this year to perform on June 3, “hence why I have 47,” she quipped.

It being Valentine’s Day, Parker had to open choir practice with the announcement that all candy was to go in the trash.

After a little warmup, she asks some older girls to try solos. They didn’t quite pipe up, and she reminded the assemblage, “Remember, singing by yourself is scary. Please never laugh at anyone. It is scary.”

She had a little group of third grade girls standing right by her piano to sing a part. They pipped it out, and Parker gave an approving nod, “not bad for four girls.”

Students were learning lines from the song “Spirits.” They include: “By the moon with sport and play, with the night begins our day.”

There’s lots to learn about singing, such as enunciating in ways that wouldn’t happen in normal speech. “The words have to be spit out,” Parker said.

After a run through of a line, she said, “what was missing on the word night? ‘T.’”

There’s also times when singing is loud, and when it’s soft. She explained: “Now we need to be lighter,” she said, emphasizing the ‘t.’ “We’re little fairies, not big giants.”

The third graders sang again. “Nice job third grade.”

Then the fifth grade girls gave a whirl at a line of music. They faded on a few words they didn’t know, but Parker, ever the encourager, said, “If you guys get the words wrong is that OK?” Yes, she implied. “We’re just learning it.”

She rearranged some students early on. Sometimes, she explained later via email, it is for behavior reasons, sometimes it’s to blend voices, or put stronger voices next to the weaker ones to help the weaker ones hear better.

She clumped the boys together to basically give them the feeling of safety in numbers. “It makes them feel more secure.” She is actually contemplating forming a boys’ choir also.

In writing a letter of recommendation for Parker for the music award, Chenowith Elementary Principal Anne Shull said Parker “has an amazing ability to connect with people.”

She called Parker a strong, positive, encouraging role model who expects students to do their best, and she “always goes above and beyond what is expected.”

She noted Parker saw a need for students to be exposed to musical theater and put on the first school play, the Lion King Jr., which Shull called an “absolute success” that drew in parents who otherwise may have been hesitant to engage in school functions.

Shull said of the many tasks Parker takes on with enthusiasm, “She does it for the love of students, a love of music and a love of growing people through the arts.”