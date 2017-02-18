Redsides fall to Horizon Christian

Playing against one of the state’s most prolific offenses, across all divisions, the South Wasco County Redsides held Horizon Christian to 17 of 55 shooting, 5 of 22 in the second half, but the offense could not get anything going against the contentious Hawk defense in what was a 44-30 loss Friday in Big Sky district action in Madras.

South Wasco County committed 28 turnovers and shot 11 of 48 overall and had one player reach double figures, Kiana Moody with 11 points.

“It starts on the defensive end and then we can get some offense going out of it,” said SWC head coach Lynn Cowdrey. “They had good looks at the basket, the shots just didn’t fall for us. That is just a matter of seasoning, experience and execution of the fundamentals. That was a winning defensive effort, we just came up a little short on the offensive end.”

SWC had baskets by Abby Birman, Allie Noland and Katy Delco in the first quarter, but trailed by a 12-6 margin.

At the six minute and 43-second mark of the second quarter, a rebound and putback by Delco made it a 15-8 score, but Horizon took control the rest of the way to build its 28-11 halftime lead.

Paulina Finn scored six points, Jodee Hicks added a pair of jumpers, and Katie Wenz notched a free throw and a layup to cap the Hawks’ 13-3 run over the last 6:06 of the quarter.

In the third quarter, Horizon managed just two field goals, both by Finn, and the Redsides were sparked by a 3-pointer by Moody. Lindsey Hull swished two free throws, Allie Noland added a jumper and Jada Myers hit a basket to lower the deficit to 33-20 entering the final period.

In the first five minutes of the fourth, Horizon expanded on its lead, at 39-20, with a 6-0 spurt capped by back-to-back layups from Wenz, but the Redsides had one final surge left in them.

Moody drilled consecutive 3-pointers, and Noland had a putback to inch SWC to a 39-28 margin with 59.8 seconds left.

Horizon finished on a 5-2 run to seal the win and district championship berth for the first time ever.

“Everything that they do from this point forward is all new history for the girls’ program,” said Horizon head coach Brian Stevens. “They have never done any of this before. They are already guaranteed to host a home playoff game, but it is a bunch of firsts for them and that is fun for all of us. That is what we acknowledged in the locker room. It wasn’t this other stuff and the mistakes, it was about their accomplishments thus far.”

Finn had 14 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals, Hicks added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Wenz finished with eight points, six boards and three assists.

After Moody, Noland wound up with seven points, three rebounds and three assists, Myers had four points, seven rebounds and two steals, Delco totaled four points and eight boards, and Hull pulled down six rebounds.

“To be down 17 at halftime, and then come out in the second half and not crumble, and actually work their way back into it and put a little bit of fear in them, gives me a reason to be proud of this team,” Cowdrey said. “I am proud of the way the girls scrapped and stayed together as a team and kept playing.”

SWC played against Condon-Wheeler Saturday for the third state playoff slot.