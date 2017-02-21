Council awards hangar contract

Now that the snow is finally melting, infrastructure projects are starting to come out of virtual hibernation — including a large and important one at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport in Dallesport.

Last week, The Dalles City Council voted 4-0 to accept the low bid for construction of a 15,000-square-foot “flex hangar” at the airport.

The winning bid, for $1.87 million, came from Black Rock Construction & Development, of Moses Lake, Wash.

“We are glad to be moving forward with this project,” said Chuck Covert, one of the airport’s managers.

Council members Linda Miller, Darcy Long-Curtiss, Russ Brown and Timothy McGlothlin voted to award the contract to Black Rock. Councilor Taner Elliott recused himself because he works for an electrical contractor, East Cascade Electric, that could be a subcontractor on the airport project.

Four construction companies bid on the hangar project. The engineer’s estimate on the project was pegged at $1.85 million, very close to Black Rock’s final numbers. The highest bid came in at $2.32 million.

The airport is a joint venture between the city of The Dalles and Klickitat County, and the two entities worked with airport officials and the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) to expedite the project. MCEDD lent a big assist by applying for, and receiving, a $625,000 grant to help pay for the hangar.

Amanda Hoey, executive director of MCEDD, said the grant was provided through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).

“I am pleased to see the airport flex hangar project continue to make progress,” said Hoey. “I started working on the grant application for this project with the city of The Dalles and Klickitat County in 2014, as it was designated as a regional bi-state priority.

Building community infrastructure to support business development does take time.”

“The Dalles City Council gave us the OK Feb. 13 and Klickitat County gave us the OK Feb. 14,” Covert said. “Now EDA needs to approve and we will be ready to award the contract.”

In addition to the grant, other funding for the project includes $160,000 from Klickitat County, $60,000 from The Dalles Google Enterprise fund, and the remaining $1 millon will come from a bond fund.

The new hangar will be heated to meet the requirements of airport tenant Life Flight.

Life Flight transports critically injured or ill patients by air to hospitals so they can be treated faster and more effectively, and the new heating system will allow the emergency medical team to protect its helicopters and other critical equipment during cold, snowy and rainy weather.

In addition to heating the hangar, living quarters will be built to accommodate Life Flight personnel who are on active status while waiting to respond to emergency calls.

The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence said he is happy that after several years of planning, the new hangar is finally ready to be built.

“It is sorely needed by Life Flight,” Lawrence said. “Construction will begin as soon as possible because we want it to be available before next winter.”

Covert explained that about half of the new hangar, 7,495 square feet, will be used by Life Flight, with the remainder available for lease by another user.

Operations at the airport have been expanding and diversifying in recent years, and the new hangar is one of the projects geared to meet increasing demand.

Airport officials pointed out that all the existing hangars are in use, and there has been a waiting list for space near the airfield.

Covert said hangar construction will start this spring and be finished later this year.

“The groundbreaking will be the day after we have all the permits and approval from the Economic Development Administration,” Covert said. “We hope to have the building completed by Sept. 15.”