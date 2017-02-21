Crosstalk: Should ‘sanctuary cities’ be penalized?

By RaeLynn Ricarte

Furor over the establishment of sanctuary cities is broader than just a single issue, even one as significant to national security as harboring illegal aliens who commit criminal acts and creating a safe haven for terrorists and drug cartel kingpins.

Liberals’ defense of select lawlessness is part of an “any ends justifies the means” political agenda that is setting the stage for chaos. Essentially, a mob is deciding what laws to respect based on their own ideologies and without regard for the due process that protects the rights of all Americans.

Why is that important? Because if the law applies to all but one, then it holds justice for none.

And let us not forget that there are legal mechanisms in place to help the oppressed and people seeking a better life enter the United States.

If Leftists don’t like the laws of the land, there is a legislative structure for changing policies that allows everyone’s voice to be heard and considered.

If we don’t follow that process, we end with arbitrary rules that are inflicted by the mob, or activist judges, and no one knows when and how it's safe to act.

Ironic that the Left, which is vowing to resist President Donald Trump’s actions to secure our borders and keep our citizens safe, will seek defense of its illegal actions in the courts, betting on judges who share their ideologies to create new law, usurping the role of Congress.

Leftists like to say sanctuary cities, counties and states are simply not cooperating with federal authorities, as in police not checking immigration status when making arrests or traffic stops, but that is not the truth. Many of these government agencies actively resist when federal officials come looking for illegals who are suspected of criminal acts.

These agencies are willing to jeopardize citizens for the sake of illegals.

San Francisco became ground zero for the debate over sanctuary cities when Kathryn Steinle, 32, was shot and killed in 2015 on a popular pier by Francisco Sanchez, an illegal immigrant who had been convicted of seven felonies and deported five times. And that’s just one case.

According to the nonprofit Center for Immigration Studies, more than 66,000 illegal alien criminals were released between 2013 and 2015. There were more than 166,000 convictions among them, including 11,000 rapes and 395 homicides. Thousands of them were rearrested after committing further crimes.

Trump’s executive order on sanctuary areas says that they can lose federal funding if they don’t follow the law, which requires them to share information about “the citizenship or immigration status, lawful or unlawful, of any individual.”

It is important to reiterate that Trump isn’t making new law; everything he’s called for is already the law of the land.

The president has also directed the Department of Homeland Security to create a “name and shame” list of sanctuary cities, including publicizing the names of aliens who commit crimes against our citizens.

More than 100 sanctuary cities across America receive a total of $27 billion in federal funds each year.

Legal experts agree that grants distributed by the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security could be withheld from these areas, and they should be.

People who come here illegally should not benefit from taxpayer-funded government services and programs, and public entities that fail to uphold the law should be penalized.

The Left is determined to use every tool available to thwart Trump, and the will of American voters. So, expect obstruction on this and every other front they oppose. It angers me greatly that the Left uses the Constitution as the basis for legal arguments to gutevery principle in it and, ultimately, destroy it.

It is unethical to hide behind the Constitution when you are trying to create a Ruling Class that labels opponents “deplorables” and then goes after them.