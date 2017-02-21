Huskies finish strong to take Big Sky title

MADRAS – The Dufur Rangers came out ready to pull off an upset of the defending state champion Sherman Huskies.

Every aspect of the game, from offense, defense and rebounding, were going the Rangers’ way, as they led 17-13 after one quarter.

But, Sherman coach Bill Blevins pulled his team together and gave a fired-up speech to motivate his group.

Over the final three quarters, the No. 1-ranked Huskies shot 62 percent from the field and outscored the Rangers by a 60-37 margin to pull off a 73-54 victory for their second straight Big Sky Conference title in a contest played Saturday in Madras.

“They just came out playing hard, physical and fast. They are a good basketball team and they just caught us off-guard a little bit,” said Sherman senior Kyle Fields. “Coach talked to us and got everybody pumped up and going and got us in the right mindset to finish out the game.”

Twice in the opening period, Dufur led by seven points, the last time on a layup by Curtis Crawford to run the score to 17-10 with less than a minute left.

Late in the quarter, Sherman guard Jacob Justesen hit a 3-pointer, making it a 17-13 score entering the second quarter.

Sherman went on a 7-0 run in the first 1:48 of the frame, but then Kolbe Bales and Bailey Keever hit back-to-back baskets to give Dufur a 21-20 lead.

Over the next 2:35, Max Martin drained two shots, Fields added a layup and a foul shot, Isaiah Coles made a free throw, and Justesen tacked on a 3-pointer, running the Husky lead to 31-21 with 2:43 on the clock.

Martin then added a 3-pointer, Fields sank a jumper and after a basket by Crawford, Justesen gave Sherman a 39-25 halftime lead with a 3-pointer.

“We got less patient in our offense in the second quarter, which was the opposite of what happened in the first quarter,” said Dufur coach Ron Townsend. “We got out of sync. When you do that against a team like Sherman, it is tough to win games.”

Sherman enjoyed as much as a 19-point cushion, 52-33, after a rebound and putback by Coles with 2:46 left in the third quarter, but in the final two minutes, Connor Uhalde scored a layup, and Keever then added a jumper and a 3-pointer at the buzzer to draw the Rangers to a 54-40 deficit entering the fourth.

“I thought that we regrouped at halftime and came out in the second half and did some good things, but you can’t give them that type of lead and expect to come all the way back,” Townsend added.

Dufur stayed within the 14-point range through most of the fourth quarter, but the Huskies finished the last 2:28 on a 6-2 run, with two layups by Coles and a jumper from Treve Martin.

“We have played in some games where we start out behind, but we have been there before, and I think we know how to keep our poise about us,” Blevins said. “We did what was asked. That was to get the ball inside and have much better ball movement, get the ball reversed and finding the open cutters. We did a better job of that.”

Sherman (22-5 overall) hit on 15 of 23 second-half shots for 65 percent, and totaled 30 of 48 from the field for 62.5 percent.

The Huskies also posted 18 assists on those 30 field goals and committed nine turnovers.

Jacob Justesen led the Huskies with 19 points, and added four rebounds, eight assists, a block and a steal.

Coles, Max Martin and Fields each added 15 points, with both Fields and Martin pulling down six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Dufur rebounded from a 35 percent shooting in the first half by hitting on 13 of 27 shots in the final 16 minutes.

The Rangers outrebounded Sherman by a 29-26 margin, 15 of those on the offensive end.

Uhalde scored a team-high 19 points on 7 of 16 from the floor, and the senior added four rebounds and two assists.

Keever followed with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals, and Bales chipped in nine points, six boards and four assists.

Crawford hit for four points, and both Ethan Wetherbee and Travis Lucas had a basket apiece for the No. 8-ranked Rangers (18-4), who host Country Christian (12-13) at 6 p.m. tonight.

“I am jacked. I am ready to try my best to make it to Baker. That is the goal,” Uhalde said. “I am really excited for all of us to give it all we got for these next two games.

“What it will take is tough defense and all of us coming out with that same adrenaline that we did tonight, but finishing it for the whole game. We want to get on a roll and just keep it going.”

With the playoffs starting, the Huskies know that as the defending champions and the No. 1-ranked 1A team, they have a huge target on their backs.

Some of the areas the Huskies need to stay sharp on include staying focused, playing team basketball and remaining mentally sharp.

“We have to keep our heads right and play basketball the way we know how to play. If we can do all those things, we will have success,” Fields said. “Everybody is ready to come out and play hard to show what we are made of. We are going to be tested, but I think we have the right mentality to get the job done.”

The Huskies host a state sub-round game on Friday night in Moro.