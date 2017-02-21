Lady Redsides show resolve in punching state ticket

MADRAS – The South Wasco County Redsides used their 14-point district-opening loss to Horizon Christian as motivation.

Every player on the varsity roster knew that type of performance would not be good enough on Saturday if they wanted to advance to the state playoffs.

Allie Noland had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight steals, Abby Birman went off for 14 points and senior post Lindsey Hull grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to help the Lady Redsides to a 48-30 victory over Condon-Wheeler in a Big Sky Conference district matchup played at the Buffalo Dome in Madras.

“That loss to Horizon motivated us a ton. We knew that this was going to be our last chance,” Hull said. “We all knew that this would be it if we lost today, so it was the right push for us to keep fighting for what we wanted. We were really pushing our hardest to get this win. I know we did not want our season to end.”

South Wasco County had a slim 8-6 lead through one quarter of play, but put Condon away with a 15-6 run in the second quarter.

As part of that run, Birman had six points, Madisen Davis added five, including a 3-pointer, and both Noland and Hull tacked on two points apiece, as SWC scored 14 points off 15 second-half Condon turnovers to lead 23-12 at the break.

The Redside lead swelled to 15 points twice, the last time coming at the end of the third quarter on a layup by Noland, making it a 31-16 advantage with one quarter left to play.

For the game, Condon-Wheeler shot 11 of 35 from the field for 31 percent and committed 29 turnovers.

“Over the season, that is one thing the girls have done. They have developed a defensive identity,” said SWC coach Lynn Cowdrey. “They are going to get after it and really show tenacity on that side of the floor. They feed off each other when they get going on that. It is a lot of positive attitude, a lot of hustle, a lot of hard work and it leads to the type of play we saw today.”

Annika Reitmann had 16 points and seven rebounds, Brooke Dyer added seven, Alyssa Carnine added four and Justine Homer ended up with three points.

In her first season at Condon, head coach Jessica Logan was happy with the progression her team made through the season.

The Lady Knights finished with an 11-14 record and 8-6 in league to secure fourth place in the Big Sky.

“After our first weekend of play, we have come a long way,” Logan said. “It didn’t really show out there today, as much I would have liked it to, but they have improved a lot. Overall, they have done a lot better than people expected. Our goal now is to use this season as a starting place, so now we can shoot for bigger goals next year.”

Davis scored six points and had four rebounds, Kiana Moody added six points, seven rebounds and two assists, Jada Myers went for three points and Jacqueline Noland pulled down six rebounds for the Redsides, who shot 17 of 63 overall, and held a 44-38 rebounding edge, 26 on the offensive glass.

SWC (13-10 overall) hits the road to take on No. 5 Powder Valley (19-5) in a state sub-round matchup starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Badgers have lost two of their last three games.

“It is absolutely amazing,” Hull said. “This is the first time that we have actually made it past districts since my freshman year. To be able to do in my last year, my last chance, makes me so happy.”