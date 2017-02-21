Letter to the editor: Be part of the solution

To the editor:

Using the right word. Words mean something, they define things, words used by the newspaper to present an issue define both the issues and article including the author of the article. In Friday’s paper much is said about the Baldwin Saloon and other stores taking a day off in support of “Immigrants.”

Well super, I like immigrants too, my grandparents were immigrants from Russia, but they were really German’s that moved to Russia to raise fruit.

They left Russia because they were really Germans and they emigrated to the United States. They were immigrants because they wanted to be citizens of this country and were willing to renounce any allegiance to any other country. To begin with they were probably “refugees” fleeing Russia because of civil unrest.

So, at this point we have two words, immigrants defined as those peoples moving from one country to another for the purpose of becoming a citizen of that country.

Each country has its own protocols for this process. We have a fairly extensive procedure that takes time and dedication. Perhaps this citizenship process could be shortened, but we deal with what we have, changes can be made legislatively.

Secondly we have the word, refugee…. that is the folks who are seeking refuge from their home country or government.



This does not mean they want to become a citizen, it just means that they need help escaping their country and are seeking safety. Third word is alien, an alien is a person who moves into another country other than their own. It may be to seek employment, garner benefits or any number of other reasons. These folks might return home at some point or move to another yet country seeking better opportunity of benefits. An alien may also be an immigrant that has not gone through the process of becoming a citizen. It’s really up to the person to define themselves as “wanting to emigrate,” or a "refugee."

So, in the article referencing the Baldwin Saloon… whom are we addressing? Are we addressing those going through the process of immigration and citizenship, or are you writing on behalf of refugees or is it aliens. If it is aliens… say so. My impression on the article is that you are describing … one who just wants to come and work, get benefits, and go home. If you don’t like the term “aliens”… say undocumented aliens.

I have friends that I am sure are aliens, in fact I can say I have many more friends that are aliens than are immigrants or refugees. I like my friends, their culture, food, and their great contribution to our society. Their sons and daughters have joined the military and fought for us.

If they have a problem of being in this country it is really not their problem as much as it is my problem… we as citizens and voters have allowed all this to happen and we have collective culpability in the problem and solution that recognizes the equitable solution.

We need to have “green cards” and give undocumented aliens the opportunity to work yet make it possible to go home every so often.

We also need to provide for health and education. Instead of employers and them paying into social security… pay into their child care, health and education fund. Children they have in the U.S. should not become citizens automatically. Benefits that citizens have should not apply to them unless these are humanitarian benefits.



We, as citizens, need to be part of the solution to the problem; not part of the problem.

Jack Hay

The Dalles