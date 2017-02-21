MINT arrests 9

Nine people Nine people were arrested on drug related charges in January and February by the Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force, according to a press release from MINT.

The MINT team executed a search warrant at 909 W. 11th St. on Jan. 24 and arrested Deborah Tattershall, 37, for unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and endangering the welfare of a minor. Destin Christopherson, 38, was also arrested and charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used and sold, the press release stated.

The MINT team was assisted in the execution of the search warrant by The Dalles police, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Wasco County Parole and Probation.

Also on Jan. 24, the MINT team, again assisted by the city, county and parole and probation, executed a search warrant at 2232 W. 8th St. Arrested were Rodney George, 29, and Amber Whitefoot, 29, both for unlawful delivery and possession of heroin, unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the press release.

On Feb. 9, MINT executed a search warrant at 4109 Chenowith Rd., C3, again assisted by the city, county and parole and probation. Arrested were Shannon Brown, for unlawful possession of heroin and methamphetamine, and Jaime Armour, 39, for unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin, according to the press release.

On Feb. 12, MINT arrested Alicia Mendoza, 39, of Yakima after receiving a tip that she was in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine at a local motel. She was contacted and arrested for unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine. Officers seized about a quarter pound of meth in this case, according to the press release.

On Feb. 15, MINT executed a search warrant at 3714 W. 7th St., with assistance from the city. Jacob Phillips, 38, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Bobby Miller, 43, was arrested the day before in relation to this case and was charged with unlawful delivery and possession of heroin.

These are all ongoing investigations, according to the press release. Anyone with information on the cases or any drug related case is encouraged to call the MINT tip line at 541-296-1885.

MINT is comprised of law enforcement officers from the city and county. It serves Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties.