Parenting class offered

Parents going through separation or divorce can learn new ways to deal with the most common and stressful situations that cause children to have loyalty conflicts.



Learn to reduce stress, problem-solve ways to deal with feelings, and communicate more effectively with a two hour class offered by The Next Door, 318 W. Second Street in The Dalles.

Columbia Gorge Parenting Education Program classes are offered in two hour sessions and cost $20. Classes are available in The Dalles and Hood River. Pre-register required, call 541-436-0319.

Childcare is not available, and It is not appropriate for children to attend.

Class in English is offered in Hood River the fourth Tuesday of each month, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Next Door, 965 Tucker Road and in The Dalles the second Tuesday of each month, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Next Door.

Class in Spanish is offered the third Tuesday of each month, 6 to 8 p.m. in Hood River.

This class is also offered through the Circuit Court. Court-involved parents must pre-register through the Seventh Judicial District Circuit Court, Wasco County, by contacting Julie Proffitt 541-506-2707 and Hood River County by contacting Vanessa Lane 541-387-6902.

Classes may be rescheduled due to weather, low enrollment, or other circumstances.

People registered will be contacted if their respective classes have been cancelled.