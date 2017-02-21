For the record for Feb. 21

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday

February 21, 2017

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

February 17: Donald Eberle Jr., The Dalles; John Layson, The Dalles

February 18: Mariann Harmon, Milton-Freewater; Thomas Stout, The Dalles.

February 20: Diane Rutherford, The Dalles; Gerald Heinemann, Wasco.

HOSPITAL DISCHARGES

February 17: Gordon Gallup, Tygh Valley.

February 18: Donald Eberle Jr., The Dalles; Terrence Erickson, The Dalles.

February 19: John Layson, The Dalles; Mariann Harmon, Milton-Freewater.

February 20: Thomas Stout, The Dalles

Accidents

The Dalles City

February 17, 11:14 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, East 2nd and Brewery Grade. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

February 17, 12:38 p.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with staff that advised there was no problem and the alarm was reset.

February 19, 5:01 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive on a report of an electrical problem.

Contact was made with staff who advised they found a failed water heater causing the issue and they were already fixing it.

Personnel also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, eight on Sunday and 10 on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Christopher Ray Ferguson, 40, Tygh Valley, was arrested Friday morning in the 400 block of Lincoln Street and is accused of third-degree theft and four counts of probation violation.

Novah Raelia McCaleb, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 1000 block of Pomona Street and is accused of third-degree theft and two counts of probation violation.

Police responded to the 800 block of Home Court Friday evening on a report of a stray dog. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a female suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.

Kendra Lynn Miller, 42, Dallesport was arrested Friday evening in the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of second-degree theft. She was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

An assault report was taken early Saturday morning from the 300 block of West 3rd Street after a victim reported she was assaulted by a male.

Police responded to the East 12th and Federal streets Saturday evening after a caller reported seeing two dogs tied to a light pole. The dogs were located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 1100 block of Quinton Street after a victim reported some medical equipment was stolen.

Marcos Ernesto De La Torre, 19, Wishram was arrested Saturday evening in the 2600 block of West 6th Street on an out of state warrant.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday evening from the 500 block of Union Street. The suspect vehicle was located later and the driver was cited for driving uninsured. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 2400 block of West 10th Street Saturday evening after a caller reported a possible juvenile party taking place. Two juveniles were cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.

Antonio Gutierrez Hernandez, 37, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning near East 10th and Court streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 300 block of West 10th Street Sunday afternoon after a caller reported a dog was wandering the area. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Nathan Johnathan Bruce, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 700 block of Federal Street and is accused of probation violation.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday morning from the 900 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported several properties were tagged with graffiti.

Darrell Kyle Ellingsworth, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 100 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of first-degree criminal mistreatment.



A telephonic harassment report was taken Monday morning from the 2600 block of East 12th Street after a caller reported her juvenile daughter was getting harassing text messages.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon near West 2nd and Hostetler streets after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday afternoon from the 200 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported her garage was tagged with graffiti.

An identity theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 900 block of East 7th Street after a victim reported someone was attempting to use his identity to open a cell phone account.

Police responded to the 600 block of West 14th Street Monday afternoon on a report of a dog in the area.

The dog was picked up and lodged at the animal shelter, a report was taken.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her license plate was missing.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday afternoon from the 800 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her garage was tagged with graffiti.

Police responded to the 1100 block of East 12th Street Monday afternoon after staff reported a student bought marijuana from another student at school. Each student was cited and released to the school. A report was taken.

Jerry Martin Smith, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening near West 3rd and Pentland streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

A runaway report was taken Monday evening from the 2200 block of East 13th Street.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Friday morning from Dufur after school staff reported a student was making threats to another student.

Deputy responded to the 4900 block of Pleasant Ridge Road Sunday afternoon after a caller reported an animal problem.

It appeared that horses on some property in the area were not being cared for. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Archie Lee Whitney, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 4400 block of Highway 30 on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Marcos Medina Ayon, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of criminal possession of rented or leased property.

A female driver was cited in lieu of an arrest and released on a warrant out of Sweet Home during a traffic stop Monday afternoon in the 3800 block of West 10th Street. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Sean Reece Pentz, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Discovery Drive and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree disorderly conduct, and offensive littering.

Wendy Ann Santarosa, 51, Spokane, Wash., was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 94 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.

Jeremy Emerson Rux, 36, Battleground, Wash., was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 83 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Edgar Vidal Nuno Naranjo, 28, Rosarito, Mexico, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 71 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

Oscar Arnulfo Fuller Leyva, 24, Vancouver, Wash., was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

Sherman County

McKay David Brownwell, 51, Culver, was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Regional Jail

Nathan James Verhaeghe, 31, Spokane, Wash., was jailed Friday on a court commitment for reckless driving, second-degree assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and three counts of second-degree manslaughter.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, February 17

Mega Millions – 4-56-58-67-75; Mega: 8; Multiplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 6-4-4-7; 4 p.m. 3-1-0-0; 7 p.m. 9-7-7-2; 10 p.m. 2-4-8-7

Lucky Lines – 3-8-11-13-19-21-27-29

Saturday, February 18

Powerball – 3-7-9-31-33; Powerball: 20; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 24-28-33-43-46-47

Win for Life – 12-19-33-46

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 2-4-0-2; 4 p.m. 6-8-4-6; 7 p.m. 4-3-0-3; 10 p.m. 5-6-2-5

Lucky Lines – 3-8-10-15-17-22-27-32

Sunday, February 19

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-8-2-2; 4 p.m. 1-0-5-0; 7 p.m. 1-7-6-9; 10 p.m. 5-8-7-7

Lucky Lines – 2-8-10-14-20-21-26-31

Monday, February 20

Megabucks – 9-12-21-34-42-46

Win for Life – 1-23-44-75

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-7-2-3; 4 p.m. 5-8-8-5; 7 p.m. 3-2-4-0; 10 p.m. 8-6-9-2

Lucky Lines – 3-8-11-15-19-23-26-31

Washington

Friday, February 17

Match 4 – 4-7-14-21

Daily Game – 3-1-4

Saturday, February 18

Lotto – 20-29-32-35-36-46

Hit 5 – 18-23-24-27-39

Match 4 – 15-16-18-20

Daily Game – 4-8-5

Sunday, February 19

Match 4 – 6-12-18-24

Daily Game – 7-2-7

Monday, February 20

Lotto – 12-26-37-41-42-44

Hit 5 – 2-4-10-23-25

Match 4 – 2-4-8-19

Daily Game – 0-5-3