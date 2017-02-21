‘Sunshine’ owners visit with ABC

Copa Di Vino and the Martin family will be appearing on the upcoming two-hour The Road to $100 million — 20/20 Takes a Closer Look that will air Friday, Feb. 24, on the local ABC affiliate at 9 p.m.

The show takes a closer look at some of the Shark Tank products made in America and the entrepreneurs behind them who brought jobs to small towns nationwide.

Shark Tank is a reality show where businesspersons make a pitch for funding to a panel of “shark” investors. James Martin appeared on the show twice and each time rebuffed investment opportunities in his company, Copa Di Vino, which makes wine-by-the glass.



Investors later referred to Copa Di Vino as “the million dollar product that got away.”

Recently, James and his wife, Molli, hosted the 20/20 production team at their historical Sunshine Mill headquarters in The Dalles.

The husband and wife duo behind Copa Di Vino shared their continuing success story and spoke of commitment to their vision of producing innovative Oregon wines.

In 2017, Copa Di Vino and the Martin family journey tackled an abundance of upcoming projects that go beyond the Shark Tank.



"As we look towards our future, it remains deeply rooted in people as much as our wine," said Molli.

Both she and James come from families who have called The Dalles their home for seven generations.They have striven to keep their family and business roots firm in the Columbia Gorge.



“What an incredible gift it is to be continually recognized,” said James. “It is always such an honor to be an ambassador to this part of Oregon and our focus on keeping true to our ‘Made in Oregon’ philosophy that was so important to my family and me.

“It was one of the main reasons that we turned down multiple offers on Shark Tank. The offers just didn’t align with our family’s goals of bringing jobs here to the area.”

Copa Di Vino was created seven years ago when the Martins “perfected the technology for above-premium-level wine to be filled directly into a single-serve plastic contoured cup.”



In the last three years, the Martins have become the second largest wine producer in Oregon.

“The single serving market has become a little crowded” James explained, “We now have over 11 other single-serves in the market, yet we are still holding strong at number one, with 80 percent of that marketplace. With the launch of keg/tap wine in select markets, we are poised to keep innovating wine and offering consumers convenient options to enjoy premium wines in a unique way.” The Martins estimate they’ve brought over $3.2 million in state and government funds to The Dalles to create employment and tourism.

“We have built a strong team that continues to honor their family's legacy by ensuring that our mission and focus remains deeply rooted in the Dalles,” said Molli. “The Sunshine Mill project maintains its unwavering focus on revitalization and renewal of the downtown area, which better benefits all of our members in the community in The Dalles.”

The revitalization of the Sunshine Mill has transformed an abandoned flour mill — once home to Cheez-It Crackers — and transformed the historic property into a tourist destination that serves local wines.

“This has been among the most exciting and rewarding experiences of our family,” said Molli.

The Martins credit the support of the local Urban Renewal program, which loaned $500,000 for the Sunshine Mill project. That funding allowed for rehabilitation and conversion of the old mill that now houses the company’s headquarters.

To date the Martin’s have repaid over $426,974.50 plus interest.

The Martins dream of bringing on more wine varietals and offerings to keep their roots grounded in the Columbia region as they expand into the eighth generation.

This past year they welcomed their granddaughter Cora, who will make her onscreen appearance this Friday.

For more information about Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino visit www.sunshinemill.com or www.copadivino.com.