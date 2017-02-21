0

Wishing carrier well

As of Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Dalles Chronicle has been very lucky to have had Rebecca Stiles as a carrier since 2009. This week, she gave notice that she is discontinuing her route. She has been delivering our paper since she was nine years old. Rebecca is now a senior at The Dalles High School who will be graduating in June.

We have watched this exemplary carrier grow up, and assume responsibility as well as develop a good sense of customer service. We will miss her dedicated service. We wish Rebecca Stiles all the best as she embarks on her next journey. We're sure she will go far!

Sam and Ann Marie Woolsey

The Dalles

