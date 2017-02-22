Dufur outmuscles Country in sub-round victory

DUFUR – Senior guards Bailey Keever and Connor Uhalde may pick up most of the headlines, but the Dufur Ranger post players Curtis Crawford, Kolbe Bales, Tabor McLaughlin and Travis Lucas have put in a workmanlike effort to help put this team within range of a Baker City berth.

That quartet combined for 18 points and controlled the paint in a 63-38 victory over Country Christian Tuesday in a state sub-round boys’ basketball matchup played at Dufur High School.

“We ask a lot of our kids, who we technically call our posts and it is nice to see them have a little success,” said Dufur head coach Ron Townsend. “This group we faced tonight was not much taller than we were, so we were able to use our strength a little better. Our main big guys, Kolbe, Curtis, Tabor and even Travis at times, have done a very good job considering how outsized they are. They are working hard and they will be key for us as we move on.”

Out in front by an 18-9 margin entering the second quarter, the No. 8-ranked Rangers inched ahead of the Cougars, 23-17, at the 3:34 mark and then finished on a 8-0 run to lead 31-17 at halftime.

Bales hit a free throw, Uhalde scored on a layup, Keever added a steal, a layup and a foul shot, and then caught a pass from Uhalde and coasted in for a layup to end the spurt.

Dufur held Country Christian to one field goal through the first 4:22 of the third quarter, and both Keever and Uhalde combined for 13 points and Crawford had a basket and a free throw to swell the lead to 49-20.

Bales capped the quarter with a rebound and a putback, Uhalde hit two free throws, and Derek Frakes drilled a 15-foot jumper, giving the Rangers a 57-26 lead through three periods of play.

“I think we were relaxed and ready to play,” Townsend said. “They just got after it and gave a great effort. Our pressure hurt them early and once we got ahead, we were able to run like we wanted to.”

Country Christian (12-14 overall) totaled 15 field goals, 10 3-pointers, and converted 3 of 3 free throws.

Derek Halverson hit for 20 points, Sam Grandle had nine, and the duo of Drew Halverson and Mark Grandle tallied three points each.

“We have never had that many turnovers and it was a sloppy game for us. They played really well and forced us into a lot of mistakes,” said Country Christian freshman Brandon Orick. “We came in thinking we were going to slow them down and since they didn’t have many tall players, we were going to hit them down low in the post. We weren’t able to do any of that. In the first half, we kind of lost it and things just spiraled out of control.”

Uhalde paced the Rangers with 21 points, Keever was good for 16, Crawford chipped in 10 and Bales notched five points, as Dufur went for 25 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 12 of 16 from the line.

With the victory, the No. 8-ranked Rangers (19-4) advance to play at No. 9 Powder Valley (20-4) with a start time scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday night.

If the Rangers can come out on top, they would earn the right to play at the state tournament site in Baker City.

“We need to keep practicing and keep playing as a team and hopefully things will go our way,” McLaughlin said. “Playing as team is our big thing. If we get on each other, then we are not going to be successful. But, if we play like a team, we will do some good things.”

The Rangers have been close to Baker in recent memory.

Dufur missed out on its chance to play in a state sub-round game last season, falling one win shy, so McLaughlin feels his team has redeemed itself.

There is still a lot of work to do, however.

“It is exciting to be as far as we are,” McLaughlin said. “To go from losing to Horizon Christian at districts last year, and then this year, coming out to get this far is a blessing. I think we have a chance to keep this season going.”