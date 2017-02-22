OSP traffic stop results in bust

Two suspects were caught with more than 13 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday in Wasco County.

At around 1:45 Monday afternoon, an Oregon State trooper pulled over a 1999 Ford Expedition for a traffic violation on Interstate 84 near milepost 71, west of The Dalles and east of Mosier, OSP reported.

During the stop, a trooper suspected the occupants were involved in criminal activity.

Troopers said the occupants, identified as 28-year-old Edgar Vidal Nuno Naranjo from Rosarito, Mexico, and 24-year-old Oscar Arnulfo Fuller Leyva from Tijuana, Mexico, provided written consent to search the vehicle.

OSP said the four large packages of suspected methamphetamine were found inside a cardboard box within the vehicle. Troopers estimate the weight of the packages to total around 13.2 pounds.

Nuno Naranjo and Fuller Leyva were arrested without incident and lodged at Northern Oregon Corrections in The Dalles.

“While the ultimate destination of these narcotics is uncertain, this seizure keeps a large quantity of narcotics from reaching our communities,” said the OSP in a press release.