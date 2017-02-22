For the Record for Feb. 22

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday February 22

Hospital Admissions

February 21 — Virgil H. doty, The Dalles. Richard W. Mathewson, no address.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to four calls for emergency medical service on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday morning some transients were living in the dumpster, though they were not there at the time. She requested extra patrol at night.

A caller reported fraud activity via a bank transaction Tuesday morning. The bank was looking into it.

A caller reported Tuesday morning his wallet, headphones and cell phone were stolen from a bag in a lockerroom in the 700 block of Pomona.

Jon Delonne Strickland, 28, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street Tuesday morning and is accused of probation violation.

A woman in the 700 block of Pleasant Court reported ongoing threats and harassment from her ex, who she said followed her and her friends around to the bars.

A firearms denial was reported in the 2600 block of West Sixth Street for a man trying to buy a gun. Connan Patrick Walter Schafstall, 40, Maupin, was arrested on two bench warrants for failure to appear.

An officer contacted three people Sixth and Cherry Heights Tuesday afternoon and asked them to clean up the corner due to garbage left behind from pan handlers.

The hospital reported Tuesday evening a female patient was missing. Hospital staff later found the woman outside and she was taken back to her room.

Michelle Lee Stewart, 54, Chico, Calif., was arrested Tuesday evening at Second and Court and is accused of driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

A deer ran into a vehicle at Sixth and Snipes late Tuesday and when officers arrived, the animal was deceased. It was moved to the ditch on the north side of Sixth.

A man in the 2400 block of East 10th Street reported late Tuesday he wanted his daughter’s boyfriend removed. The boyfriend was trespassed from the home and told he could be arrested if he returned.

A caller in the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road reported late Tuesday people were on her property and her husband went outside with his gun.

Officers found that some people had run out of gas in front of the woman’s home. A person arrived with gas just as officers arrived.

Clarke Corey Baker, 62, The Dalles, was arrested in the Lone Pine area and is accused of driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle blocking access to caller’s property on Tuesday morning. A Ford van was found with Oregon license plate on rear of vehicle and a Washington plate on the front. Vehicle tagged for removal. Caller asked for a welfare check on horses in the 1600 block of Carroll Road Tuesday morning. Caller reported no one has been around to feed the horses and horses reported to be eating mud.

Deputy contacted owner of horses and found horses dining on fresh pears and horses appeared healthy and energetic. Owner also had a heater in water tank to keep water from freezing and hay for horses in a shed.

In the 700 block of Northeast Harrison in Dufur, a caller with Wasco County Public Works reported that his county vehicle had been rifled through Tuesday morning and a Stihl chainsaw was stolen from a shed along with a first aid kit and gloves and several rolls of TP.

On Tuesday morning, a caller reported that a man had died in a trailer in the 57700 block of Tygh Valley Road.

In the Wahtonka school area, a deputy responded to a traffic hazard and removed a very large stuffed animal from the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

James Brown Walker, 72, of Stanfield, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and accused of failure to appear in the second degree.

A deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 197 southbound near milepost 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputy clocked vehicle at 87 MPH. Female driving with infant in rear passenger seat said she thought she “was going a little too fast, I think I was at 79 MPH.” Deputy cited her for going 87 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

In the 1100 block of Murray Drive, deputies responded to a domestic complaint Tuesday afternoon in which caller stated he was having a verbal argument with his mother. Argument reportedly verbal only. The caller wanted to be separated from his mother but she was not giving him space. Deputies advised both parties to keep away from each other for the evening and talk about it in the morning.

A caller reported hitting a deer on Highway 197 near Shadybrook Road Tuesday afternoon. Deer was killed and vehicle was disabled by damage from collision; vehicle needed to be towed from the scene.

On Tuesday evening, deputies were requested to do a welfare check on a couple in the 1000 block of Starlight Street. Caller said no one had been able to locate the couple for past two weeks. Deputy contacted the two individuals and both were reported to be fine.

Parole & Probation

Tyler James Burris, 24, Gresham, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is accused of three counts of post-prison supervision sanctions.

