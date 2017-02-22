Starved horse euthanized

A horse so weakened from starvation it couldn’t stand was euthanized Sunday and another horse on the same Pleasant Ridge property was surrendered to a horse rescue operation.

Both horses were at least several hundred pounds underweight, said Kim Mosiman, executive director of Troutdale-based horse rescue Sound Equine Options (SEO).

It is the first time Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill can recall that a horse was so starved it had to be put down.

Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley said he had received a report on the case and “I would anticipate charges of animal neglect in the first degree and second degree.”

First degree animal neglect is failure to provide care that results in death, and is a Class A Misdemeanor. Second degree animal neglect is failure to provide minimum care for an animal and is a Class B Misdemeanor.

Magill can only recall perhaps one other animal neglect arrest during his nearly 16-year career with the sheriff’s office.

An SEO volunteer who lives in Wasco County called the sheriff’s office Sunday at 12:30 p.m. to pass along a report about two horses in “bad shape” in the 4900 block of Pleasant Ridge Road, which is off Fivemile Road. A deputy responded and then asked the volunteer to come to the scene.

The volunteer, who asked not to be named because SEO volunteers have been harassed in the past, said they spent several hours trying to get the fallen horse up. “We tried several ways to try to get it on its feet, and even if we could’ve gotten it on its feet there was a long way to the road to get it to the trailer. And it couldn’t stand at all. Its body core temperature was way low, it had been laying in the snow. In a couple attempts to get it up, it would exhaust itself and lay and shake.”

She added, “We could roll him up on his belly a little bit and he would eat some hay and he would fall back over. And he’s in the snow and mud; was lying in cold snow water.”

It was starting to get dark so they decided the humane option was to put the horse down. By then, a veterinarian had also been called out to the scene to evaluate the horses. It was euthanized by injection.

An older woman at the property “was screaming a lot but she never came down to the horses,” the volunteer said. She wanted the volunteer and deputy off the property and thought “there was nothing wrong” with the horses, the volunteer said.

A younger woman and man were the ones who were out with the volunteer and deputy. The woman was “crying most of the time. But I don’t feel sorry for them when they do,” the volunteer said.

She said it was unclear who of the several people at the property owned the horses.

“I was told that they didn’t own the horses, that a missing uncle owned the horses,” the volunteer said. Then the older woman said “she owned the horses. So I don’t really know who owns the horses.”

She said, “All I got from them is ‘We don’t know anything about them.’ That’s all they would say. They belonged to an uncle or something who abandoned them. They didn’t even know their names, but they had ridden them before.”

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the woman considered the owner of the horse. She is pictured on her Facebook page riding the horse that was put down, according to the volunteer.

The Chronicle reached out to the woman via Facebook messenger, but did not hear back from her.

The woman posted to a community Facebook page Sunday asking for help removing a dead horse, but did not disclose what led up to its death. She indicated at one point she found someone to help. The post has since been deleted.

The volunteer said horses euthanized by injection must be buried quickly so predators do not get sickened by the poison used to kill the horse.

The woman was given until Monday to bury the horse. The Chronicle could not learn if that has happened.

The volunteer said the horses were visible from the home, and since they said they were feeding them every day, they knew the condition the horses were in.

The volunteer said the people at the property said the horses were being fed “a small flake every day.” She explained, “Hay comes in bales and if you break off a piece of it, it’s called a flake.”

By comparison, she said her two horses eat an entire bale of hay a day.

The volunteer said it takes a long time, up to a year, for a horse to get that underweight.

“I really wish we could’ve gotten to that horse sooner, even a day sooner and we might have been able to get it out of there,” the volunteer said. She said the people at the property said the euthanized horse was standing just a day earlier.

“It’s very sad. It’s really hard on the volunteers, it’s hard on the deputies; it’s hard on everybody because they’re animal lovers too. You get mad, but you get your heart broke.”

The volunteer encouraged people who see a horse in possible distress to call the sheriff’s office, at 541-296-5454, or call Sound Equine Options at 503-489-9092, or call the Oregon Humane Society at 503-285-7722.

If people can’t care for a horse anymore, SEO can also be a resource. The organization last year rehomed 31 horses from a herd in Tygh Valley.

Those horses were in excellent shape, but the owner just got overwhelmed with how large the herd had grown.

The volunteer said SEO is monitoring four to six horse groups in Wasco County right now.

Mosiman said SEO takes “at least a couple groups (of horses) a year out of Wasco County. I wish I could say it was less common, but there are definite cases. This was a more severe [case] but we’ve had some that have been pretty close to this.”

Typically, horses are surrendered in groups of four or six.

Horses are expensive to care for. The volunteer said her feed bill is $2,400 a year for two horses. Then there are teeth and hoof care, and boarding it if it can’t be kept on your own place.

Mosiman said it costs about $2,000 to rehabilitate a horse and then adopt it to a new family.

Though it doesn’t usually do so, SEO posted about this case to The Dalles community Facebook pages to help fundraise for the costs and to alert people to notify SEO and authorities if they see a horse in trouble.

The rescued horse is being fed alfalfa, which is high in protein, to help him heal his organs and then regain weight.

Mosiman said both horses were about 10 years old. “These two were both fairly young, kind of in their prime, I guess.”

She said people often give the excuse for horses in poor condition by claiming they’re old.

She said the euthanized horse “literally did not have enough muscle tissue in its hind legs to stand. And its body temp was decreased and it had a heart murmur. Hearts are a muscle too and when the muscle gets used up it’s not able to function very well.”

The surviving horse had another classic hallmark of severe malnutrition. The coronet band is between the hoof and hairline, and it’s where new hoof grows. His coronet band is all inflamed and stressed and is “all squishy,” she said, and is a telltale sign “of a dramatic change in nutrition.”

She said the squishy band will “grow out as a ridge and will grow out in about a year.”

A health scale for horses ranges from 1 to 9, with a 4 or 5 being healthy.

Of the surviving horse’s place on the scale, the volunteer said, “One is pretty dead: he’s about a 1.5.”

That horse, who they named Miles since the people at the property said they didn’t know the name, is being fed every four hours.

“As of this morning he’s quite alert and demanding more food, which is a good sign, I think he’ll be fine,” the volunteer said Tuesday morning.

“He is a really sweet horse, I think he’s got a lot of try in him.”

He’ll be fed a pound of alfalfa at every feeding, Mosiman said.

A normal horse eats 20 pounds a day, and he will be up to that amount by day 10 of the re-feeding program.

Starved horses have to be gradually reintroduced to food otherwise they can die if they eat too much.

Horses do fine in snow, but they need extra feed for the extra energy it takes to stay warm, the volunteer said.

“It’s kind of like your electric bill that’s going up. It takes more energy to keep the temperature the same, so with a horse it takes more energy to keep his body warm and if he doesn’t get that energy from food they start using muscle and fat off the body.”