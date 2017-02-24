Letter to the Editor: Be nice

To the editor:
What in the world has happened to respect, courtesy, and love of our fellow man?
My mother always preached to me to “Keep your mouth shut if you can’t say something nice.” I’m so embarrassed.
Annadale Rooper
The Dalles
