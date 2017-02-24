Letter to the Editor: Rally angst

To the editor:

I turned on the TV to the morning news on President’s Day and saw protesters in Portland gathering downtown with signs saying, “Not my President’s Day.” It made my blood boil. First of all, President’s Day is not a day just to honor the reigning president, but for all past presidents.

In all my many years, this is the first year I have ever seen anyone have protest rallies because they don’t like the person who was elected. The man has already been elected. You can’t change that. That was so disrespectful to the president and to our country.

You are lucky you live in a country with free speech. If you did that in most other countries, you would suffer awful consequences, even death.

Secondly, what good do you think all the rallies accomplish? They tie up traffic, cost the cities for extra patrol to keep the rallies under control, and hurt businesses on the streets where the rallies occur because no one wants to shop there when they are going on.

Many rallies have paid agitators to keep the crowd stirred up.

Rallies don’t change laws. If you want to make a difference, write or call your congressman, state representative, senator or governor.

Margaret McBride

The Dalles