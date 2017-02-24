Letter to the Editor: Stand firm

To the editor:

I wanted to remind the Republicans of the tremendous job ahead of them; like fighting against the blockades that the Democrats are throwing in the face of everything President Trump is trying to accomplish.

Please, continue to have the moral conviction to stand your ground when it comes time to repeal Obamacare.

We all know just what a disaster Obamacare is and has been since its inception! A fresh start is needed; as it cannot be fixed!

Once Obamacare is repealed, we need to urge Congress to pass a second budget for fiscal year 2018 that lowers spending levels and then debate and pass a series of conservative, free-market health care reforms that enact consumer choice, strengthen the doctor-patient relationship and lower costs.

This two-budget strategy will ensure that momentum for Obamacare repeal does not stall. It also provides ample time for individuals who have insurance through the Obamacare exchanges to transition back to the individual market without losing coverage.

The American people are so close to taking back their health care. Our Republican leaders in Congress have one last chance. There are no more excuses.

Paully W. Watson

Glendale