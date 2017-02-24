Letter to the Editor: Thank you

To the editor:

I would like to thank Mark Linebarger of the Baldwin Saloon for his kindness and empathy toward his help-staff on "Day without Immigrants."

Mr. Linebarger's show of support is an example of the very reason for the day — to honor and show appreciation for those of us not always given the respect and love they deserve.

And I use the word "love" in its simplest and most meaningful form — caring for our neighbors, no matter who they are. It saddens me to hear the judgmental narratives in our nation, picking and choosing those deserving of our concern and empathy.

But hearing of Linebarger's respect for his neighbors (in this case, his employees) reminds me that many of us are still committed to loving our neighbors rather than judging from a sanitary distance.

My respect to Mr. Linebarger and all who recognized the meaning of the day. And may the Baldwin Saloon, like all the others, find that day to be the beginning of increased community respect, and a fruitful 2017.

Stephen Smith

The Dalles